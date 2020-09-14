Govt working to bring education sector up to international standards: Shibli

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Monday said that the government was working to bring the country's education sector up to international standards

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Monday said that the government was working to bring the country's education sector up to international standards.

The information minister said this during a meeting with Chairman of Higher Education Commission( HEC) Tariq Banuri who called on him.

The minister said development of the education sector was the first priority of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said education was the foundation of any enlightened and civilized society.

Tariq Banuri briefed the Information Minister about the working and performanceof HEC.