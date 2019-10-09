UrduPoint.com
Govt Working To Bring Merged Areas In Mainstream: Kamran Bangash

Wed 09th October 2019

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Science and Information Technology, Kamran Bangash Wednesday said the work has been initiated on various projects in merged areas that would create employment opportunities and promote business at local level.

He was addressing the inaugural ceremony of Business Incubation Ceremony training held under rehabilitation program of tribal areas economic revitalization. He said that tribal areas would be brought in national mainstream by developing them like other parts of the province.

He said that facilities of information technology would be provided to merge areas aiming their uplift and socio-economic development.

He said that our province has acquired a leading position by making exemplary progress in Digital Transformation that is an honor for people of KP.

The special assistant said the work was also underway to establish Model Incubation Centers and Facilitation Centers in merged districts, adding the tribal women would be made part of information technology projects. He said the science and technology department was ready to extend needed technical cooperation to stakeholders.

He also visited handicraft stalls set by tribal women in the training.

