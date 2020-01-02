Govt working to bring political, economic stability: Ghulam Sarwar Khan

Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan Thursday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would complete its constitutional term as it was continuously working for utmost interest of the country to bring political and economic stability

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan Thursday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf ( PTI government would complete its constitutional term as it was continuously working for utmost interest of the country to bring political and economic stability.

Due to prudent policies of the incumbent government under dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the country was moving toward development and prosperity by improving national economy, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said the government was determined with its promise from day first to carry out accountability against corrupts and plunderers in order to recover the looted national exchequer that would be utilized for the welfare and progress of the country and masses.

Replying to a question, he said the present government would unanimously approve Army Act amendment bill from the National Assembly before Jumma prayers on Friday. Evolving consensus on extension in tenure of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa was in national interest, he added.