UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Working To Bring Political, Economic Stability: Ghulam Sarwar Khan

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 11:14 PM

Govt working to bring political, economic stability: Ghulam Sarwar Khan

Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan Thursday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would complete its constitutional term as it was continuously working for utmost interest of the country to bring political and economic stability

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan Thursday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would complete its constitutional term as it was continuously working for utmost interest of the country to bring political and economic stability.

Due to prudent policies of the incumbent government under dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the country was moving toward development and prosperity by improving national economy, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said the government was determined with its promise from day first to carry out accountability against corrupts and plunderers in order to recover the looted national exchequer that would be utilized for the welfare and progress of the country and masses.

Replying to a question, he said the present government would unanimously approve Army Act amendment bill from the National Assembly before Jumma prayers on Friday. Evolving consensus on extension in tenure of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa was in national interest, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Army General Qamar Javed Bajwa Progress From Government

Recent Stories

Program of Austria's New Government Outlines Need ..

1 minute ago

Man shot dead, one injured in Sibi firing

2 minutes ago

Cyprus, Greece, Israel Sign Agreement to Build Eas ..

5 minutes ago

Hajj policy likely to be announced during January

5 minutes ago

Renowned poet Prof. Dr Tahir Taunsvi laid to rest

5 minutes ago

Karachi Water & Sewerage Board restores "Rural Are ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.