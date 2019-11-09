Govt working to bring reforms in police, jail manual: Ali Nawaz

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Nov 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan on Saturday said the government was working to bring reforms in police as well as in jail manual.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Nawaz Sharif had released from the courts on the basis of medical grounds.

He said opening of the Kartarpur Corridor was the great achievement of the incumbent government and it was gift to Sikh community.

He said Pakistan was a peace loving country and its people had strong believed in peace and returning of Indian pilot was the ample proof in this regard.