UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Working To Bring Reforms In Police, Jail Manual: Ali Nawaz

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 10th November 2019 | 12:00 AM

Govt working to bring reforms in police, jail manual: Ali Nawaz

ISLAMABAD, Nov 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan on Saturday said the government was working to bring reforms in police as well as in jail manual.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Nawaz Sharif had released from the courts on the basis of medical grounds.

He said opening of the Kartarpur Corridor was the great achievement of the incumbent government and it was gift to Sikh community.

He said Pakistan was a peace loving country and its people had strong believed in peace and returning of Indian pilot was the ample proof in this regard.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Nawaz Sharif Prime Minister Police Jail Capital Development Authority From Government Kartarpur Corridor

Recent Stories

Iraqi Military Denies Claim That Army Deployed Fir ..

58 minutes ago

Civilians at risk in Syria's northeast, northwest ..

58 minutes ago

Court to decide matter of Maryam Nawaz: Sheikh Ras ..

1 hour ago

Rawalpindi Model Courts dispose of 735 cases

1 hour ago

Moscow Says to Shield Cooperation With Iran From ' ..

1 hour ago

President felicitates Asif on winning second world ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.