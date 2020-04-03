Govt working to contain coronavirus: Shehryar Khan Afridi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :State Minister for SAFRON Shehryar Khan Afridi on Friday said the government was taking all possible steps to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

Talking to a private tv channel, he lauded the doctors, paramedics staff, Pak Army, police and youth of the country who were fighting against COVID-19 as a frontline heroes.

He said the countries which had strong economies in the world their economy was declining these days due to coronavirus.

Replying to a question, he said the government was working to get the data of poor people whom it would provide relief items during the lockdown.

He said the opposition should not criticise the government rather it should support it against coronavirus.