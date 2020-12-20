Govt working to control child abuse, protection for women: Dr Shireen

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari Sunday said the government was effectively working to control the child abuse and protection for women and children in the country.

The previous governments of Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had not initiated any work on child abuse and women and children protection, she said while talking to a private news channel.

The minister said ban had already been imposed on child labour in Islamabad Federal capital and the stern actions would be taken against violators of law.

Replying to a question, she said the performance of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government under dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was excellent and marvelous in all sectors.