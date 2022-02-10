Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Minorities, Wazir Zada Thursday said the government was making incessant efforts to control inflation and provide basic amenities of life to people

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Minorities, Wazir Zada Thursday said the government was making incessant efforts to control inflation and provide basic amenities of life to people.

He was addressing a ceremony to welcome new entrants in the party at Chitral.

He said that government was working to resolve basic issues of people and control inflation that resulted due to ill planned policies of the previous governments.

He said that opposition was tarnishing PTI by raising misleading slogans and making useless hue and cry.

The CM aide said that people were aware of the corruption of previous rules who did nothing rather looted public money for personal benefits adding Prime Minister Imran Khan was tirelessly working to steer country out of financial quagmire.

On the occasion, renowned polo player and member of Chitral royal family, Prince Riaz Uddin reposed confidence on the party leadership and announced joining Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf with his family and associates.