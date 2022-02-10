UrduPoint.com

Govt Working To Control Inflation, Resolve Basic Issues Of People: CM's Aide

Faizan Hashmi Published February 10, 2022 | 07:28 PM

Govt working to control inflation, resolve basic issues of people: CM's aide

Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Minorities, Wazir Zada Thursday said the government was making incessant efforts to control inflation and provide basic amenities of life to people

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Minorities, Wazir Zada Thursday said the government was making incessant efforts to control inflation and provide basic amenities of life to people.

He was addressing a ceremony to welcome new entrants in the party at Chitral.

He said that government was working to resolve basic issues of people and control inflation that resulted due to ill planned policies of the previous governments.

He said that opposition was tarnishing PTI by raising misleading slogans and making useless hue and cry.

The CM aide said that people were aware of the corruption of previous rules who did nothing rather looted public money for personal benefits adding Prime Minister Imran Khan was tirelessly working to steer country out of financial quagmire.

On the occasion, renowned polo player and member of Chitral royal family, Prince Riaz Uddin reposed confidence on the party leadership and announced joining Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf with his family and associates.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Polo Hue Chitral Money Family Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Tesla's Berlin Gigafactory Launch Delayed Until Mi ..

Tesla's Berlin Gigafactory Launch Delayed Until Mid-March - Reports

1 minute ago
 Saudi Forces Shoot Down Houthi Drone Over Abha Air ..

Saudi Forces Shoot Down Houthi Drone Over Abha Airport, Injuring 12 Civilians - ..

1 minute ago
 Romania offers to exchange technical knowledge

Romania offers to exchange technical knowledge

1 minute ago
 7th Inter-divisional Women's Softball Championship ..

7th Inter-divisional Women's Softball Championship from next month

1 minute ago
 Man shots his wife to death in Talash

Man shots his wife to death in Talash

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan wants to expand trade, cultural ties with ..

Pakistan wants to expand trade, cultural ties with friendly states: President

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>