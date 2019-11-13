Govt working to create Hazara province: Azam Swati

(@imziishan)

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Khan Swati Wednesday said the government was working to create Hazara province and the people would soon get a good news

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Khan Swati Wednesday said the government was working to create Hazara province and the people would soon get a good news

Presiding over a meeting here, he said a mechanism had been developed for the creation of the province.

All stakeholders had agreed on establishing the new province, he said adding the demands of the people would be met and their problems would be resolved.

He said Pakistan Tehreek i Insaf would fulfill the promises made in its manifesto.