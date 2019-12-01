UrduPoint.com
Govt Working To Develop Bhudist Trail In KPK, Punjab

Sumaira FH 27 seconds ago Sun 01st December 2019 | 06:00 PM

Govt working to develop Bhudist trail in KPK, Punjab

ISLAMABAD, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Sayed Zulfikar Bukhari on Sunday said that the government was working to develop a Buddhist trail in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab and Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) to attract the  Buddhism Pilgrims from across the world.

Addressing to ceremony of "Welcome Christians Season" he said that the PTI government initiative to open trail for foreign pilgrims would open new corridors for religious Tourism.

He added that the government was committed to open new horizon for minorities" under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and principles of Riyasat-e-Madina.

 He had announced to build a new church in G8/1 Islamabad for the national and International Pligrims and Cut the cake and  plants the tree also.    Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Ali Nawaz Awan also spoke on the occasion. He said that efforts under way to resolve the problems being faced by the people of Islamabad.

He further said that the  Federal Cabinet Division approved the draft bill titled Christian Marriage and Divorce Act 2019 to make changes in the more than a century old Christian Divorce Act 1869 and Christian Marriage Act 1872.

He said that quota system was restored and would be implemented in true spirit. He said that PTI believes in collective problems to extend maximum facilities to the people of capital city.

He said that gas, water and electricity were not only issues of Katchi Abadies but overall it was an issue being faced by people. He said that new projects would be initiated for resolving the water related issues.

Parliamentary Secretary Rashid Shafiq, MNA Jamshed Thamas, MNA Shanela Ruth, Simon Roshan Sahuthra also spoke on the occasion.

MNA PTI Islamabad President Faridur Rehman and large number of Christian community people also attended the function.

