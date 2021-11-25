Govt working to develop tribal districts following vision of CM

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Minerals, Arif Ahmadzai has said that government is working to develop tribal areas following the vision of Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan.

He was talking to a delegation of Tehsil Safi, Mohmand Districte here on Thursday.

Highlighting efforts of government to develop tribal areas, he said that government has amended the existing act under which meeting of concerned tribe would be convened before allotment of lease.

He said that following vision of CM provincial government was making efforts to promote tourism merged districts and explore potential of mineral sector.

He also stressed to develop a liaison between tribesmen and district administration to resolve local issues and added mutual consensus would impact development of merged districts in a positive way.