Govt Working To Enhance Testing Capacity Of COVID-19: Spoksman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 06:47 PM

Govt working to enhance testing capacity of COVID-19: Spoksman

The Punjab government is working on enhancing testing capacity of coronavirus cases in the province besides protecting the masses from the pandemic

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :The Punjab government is working on enhancing testing capacity of coronavirus cases in the province besides protecting the masses from the pandemic.

These views were expressed by Punjab government spokesman Jamshaid Cheema in a statement issued here on Wednesday.

He said the government and the departments concerned were continuously observing the situation after relaxation in lockdown and permission of doing business activities to the people and it realised the responsibilities .

He said that traders and business community had assured complete implementation on the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for protection from the pandemic, but, unfortunately trade organisations had failed to implement proper SOPs which was needed in the current situation and this trend could be dangerous in near future.

He said that war against COVID-19 could never be won without the cooperation of people and appealed to the masses to strictly follow the SOPs and precautionary measure during shopping in the markets and bazaars.

Cheema said that the formula of PML-N to protect its leadership could never be succeeded, adding that questionnaire prepared by Federal MinisterShehzad Akbar for Shehbaz Sharif was simple so Shehbaz should go tothe NAB and answer these simple questions, if he wanted relief.

