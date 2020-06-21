UrduPoint.com
Govt Working To Enhance Testing Capacity Of COVID-19: Nausheen

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 21st June 2020 | 10:00 PM

Govt working to enhance testing capacity of COVID-19: Nausheen

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Health Dr Nausheen Hamid Sunday said the government was effectively working to further enhance the country's capacity to conduct COVID-19 tests.

Talking to a private news channel, she said Pakistan was carrying out research by successfully developed diagnostic kits and local ventilators to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

She said the country had ability and capacity to conduct over 46,000 tests daily and laboratories had been established in far-flung areas as well. "We are manufacturing protective masks which we imported initially from foreign countries."

