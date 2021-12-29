Govt working to ensure facilities in educational institutions of far flung areas : Kamran Khan Bangash

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Higher Education, Kamran Khan Bangash Wednesday said that government is working to provide needed facilities to educational institutions of far flung areas aiming facilitation of students and improving standard of education

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Higher Education, Kamran Khan Bangash Wednesday said that government is working to provide needed facilities to educational institutions of far flung areas aiming facilitation of students and improving standard of education.

He expressed these views while talking to representative delegation of North Waziristan colleges. He said that Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan is also determined to address the deprivation of newly merged tribal districts.

Bangash said that Rs 75 million have been allocated for facilitation of disabled students in Government Post Graduate College Miranshah and construction of BS bloc.

He informed that Government Degree College Mir Ali has given Rs 30 million for administration bloc, science lab and provision of facilities to students with disabilities.

He said that Rs. 120 million has been allocated for repair work, construction of cafe, daycare centre, guard room and development work in Government Girls Degree College Miranshah. He said that these colleges would soon be provided buses.