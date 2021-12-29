UrduPoint.com

Govt Working To Ensure Facilities In Educational Institutions Of Far Flung Areas : Kamran Khan Bangash

Faizan Hashmi Published December 29, 2021 | 08:48 PM

Govt working to ensure facilities in educational institutions of far flung areas : Kamran Khan Bangash

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Higher Education, Kamran Khan Bangash Wednesday said that government is working to provide needed facilities to educational institutions of far flung areas aiming facilitation of students and improving standard of education

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Higher Education, Kamran Khan Bangash Wednesday said that government is working to provide needed facilities to educational institutions of far flung areas aiming facilitation of students and improving standard of education.

He expressed these views while talking to representative delegation of North Waziristan colleges. He said that Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan is also determined to address the deprivation of newly merged tribal districts.

Bangash said that Rs 75 million have been allocated for facilitation of disabled students in Government Post Graduate College Miranshah and construction of BS bloc.

He informed that Government Degree College Mir Ali has given Rs 30 million for administration bloc, science lab and provision of facilities to students with disabilities.

He said that Rs. 120 million has been allocated for repair work, construction of cafe, daycare centre, guard room and development work in Government Girls Degree College Miranshah. He said that these colleges would soon be provided buses.

Related Topics

North Waziristan Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Miranshah Post Government Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan increases soybean cultivation to cut $5,0 ..

Pakistan increases soybean cultivation to cut $5,000 mln imports

3 minutes ago
 Provision of better health care facilities, top pr ..

Provision of better health care facilities, top priority of GB govt: Minister in ..

3 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar seeks report ab ..

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar seeks report about murder of 13-year-old girl ..

3 minutes ago
 Greece bans music in bars over rising Covid cases

Greece bans music in bars over rising Covid cases

3 minutes ago
 White House Says to Announce New Resources, Person ..

White House Says to Announce New Resources, Personnel to States as COVID-19 Surg ..

24 minutes ago
 Rapid antigen tests have reduced sensitivity again ..

Rapid antigen tests have reduced sensitivity against Omicron: US FDA

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.