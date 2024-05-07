Govt working to extend retirement age to 65 years: Finance Minister

(@Abdulla99267510)

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb justifies decision to extend retirement age, citing pensions as burden on economy.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 7th, 2024) The Federal government is working on the option of raising the retirement age to 65 years, according to Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, who disclosed the deliberations on Tuesday.

Aurangzeb, speaking at a press conference in Islamabad, highlighted the ongoing discussions aimed at alleviating the burden of pensions by extending the retirement age. He emphasized the financial strain posed by pension liabilities, drawing from his banking expertise.

The Finance Minister argued for the extension, citing potential economic benefits stemming from increased productivity in later years.

Against the backdrop of impending structural reforms and preparations for an International Monetary Fund bailout package, Aurangzeb stressed the necessity of stabilizing the economy and bolstering investor confidence.

Likewise, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar underscored the financial challenges posed by pensions and underscored the government’s commitment to addressing them uniformly across institutions.

Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar echoed Aurangzeb’s stance, expressing support for comprehensive pension reforms across sectors. He acknowledged the imperative for legislative measures and proposed the establishment of a committee to oversee the reform process.