Govt Working To Fulfill Promise Of Providing Clean Drinking Water: Minister

Muhammad Irfan 19 seconds ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 05:41 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa food Minister Haji Qalandar Khan Lodhi Friday said that PTI government working to fulfill promises of providing of clean drinking water and assured installation of new tube-well for Sultanpur area of Havellian.

The minister directed officers concerned of Public Health Engineering to submit the report of estimated cost for installation of new tube-well in Sultanpur.

He said that steps have been taken to resolve the pressing problem of area people about provision of clean drinking water. He said PTI government always strived to provide basic amenities of life to masses and would resolve problems faced by the people. He said leadership of the party working day and night for brining prosperity in the country.

