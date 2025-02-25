Govt working to increase business volume with different countries: Tanveer

Federal Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain on Tuesday said that government under the leadership of Shehbaz Sharif is working to increase trade and business volume with different countries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) Federal Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain on Tuesday said that government under the leadership of Shehbaz Sharif is working to increase trade and business volume with different countries. Present leadership was holding talks with many countries to enhance connectivity so that business and trade activity could be improved in a proper manner, he said while talking to a private television channel.

We have Gawadar port, he said adding that Central Asian States are looking towards Pakistan for improving business linkages.

Responding to a question about economy, he said pakistan stock exchange and exports are showing progress due to efforts of the incumbent government.

To a question about political stability, he said, we have offered talks to the leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), on many occasions, but they created hurdles and deadlock in dialogue process. He said dialogue is the only way to resolve political issues with Opposition.