Govt Working To Increase Wheat, Sugar Production

Sumaira FH 37 seconds ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 12:20 AM

ISLAMABAD, Nov 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :Minister for Industries and Production, Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar on Tuesday said that all necessary measures have been taken to increase wheat and sugar production.

The sugar mills will start crushing of sugarcane by mid of November and this step would enhance production of the sugar, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Efforts were being made to ensure sale of wheat at low rate as compared to regional countries, he said. The demand of urea was moving up, he informed.

The government, he said is focusing on exports and remittances to achieve growth rate and revenue target.

Replying to a question about lifting subsidy on gas products, he said, we have made commitment with industrial sector to provide gas at subsidized rate.

To another question about high inflation, he said globally, there is a price change in petroleum products and food items. The PTI government, he said was taking steps to provide relief to low income group.

