UrduPoint.com

Govt Working To Minimize Impact Of Inflation On Common Man: Talal Ch

Faizan Hashmi Published April 26, 2022 | 11:10 AM

Govt working to minimize impact of inflation on common man: Talal Ch

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Talal Chaudhary on Tuesday said that present government under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was taking steps to minimize the impact of inflation on the common man.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that within a few weeks the government has announced a relief package for public in the holy month of Ramazan and reduced the prices of sugar and flour, adding that the policies of PTI regime not only had a devastating impact on the national economy, but also affected the common man.

Pakistan Muslim League-N government believed in performance and better administration, he said, adding that people-friendly government was paying its full attention to reduce inflation rate and taking solid steps in this regard.

Incumbent government has a vision to make a common man prosper after adopting people-friendly policies, he mentioned.

Replying to a question, he said that PML-N believed that the transparent elections were the only way forward to bring the political stability, adding that they are ready for general elections in the country, but only after electoral reforms.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Man Muslim Government Flour

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th April 2022

2 hours ago
 US Canceled Meeting of Elbe Ceremony, Did Not Part ..

US Canceled Meeting of Elbe Ceremony, Did Not Participate in Moscow - Russian Of ..

11 hours ago
 All political parties sit together to bring electo ..

All political parties sit together to bring electoral reforms: Javed Latif

11 hours ago
 Rheinmetall Requests Berlin's Approval to Send Tan ..

Rheinmetall Requests Berlin's Approval to Send Tanks to Ukraine - Reports

11 hours ago
 Lahore police striving to recover Dua Zehra: DIG

Lahore police striving to recover Dua Zehra: DIG

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.