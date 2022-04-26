Govt working to minimize impact of inflation on common man: Talal Ch

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Talal Chaudhary on Tuesday said that present government under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was taking steps to minimize the impact of inflation on the common man.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that within a few weeks the government has announced a relief package for public in the holy month of Ramazan and reduced the prices of sugar and flour, adding that the policies of PTI regime not only had a devastating impact on the national economy, but also affected the common man.

Pakistan Muslim League-N government believed in performance and better administration, he said, adding that people-friendly government was paying its full attention to reduce inflation rate and taking solid steps in this regard.

Incumbent government has a vision to make a common man prosper after adopting people-friendly policies, he mentioned.

Replying to a question, he said that PML-N believed that the transparent elections were the only way forward to bring the political stability, adding that they are ready for general elections in the country, but only after electoral reforms.