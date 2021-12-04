Govt working to prepare students to meet challenges of contemporary world: Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Higher Education, Kamran Bangash Saturday said that government was working to prepare students enabling them to meet challenges of contemporary world besides transforming institutions of higher education into centers of research and innovations.

He was addressing inauguration ceremony of laboratory and solar project in Government College of Commerce and Management Science Shabqaddar.The ceremony was also attended by CM's aide, Arif Ahmadzai, Director General Commerce and Management, Ehsan Ullah, Director Planning Commerce Education, Muhammad Daud and Principal of the college, Zahoor Ahmad.

Provincial minister said"Giving modern education to students and imparting them with new technologies is of supreme importance in current scenario of advancement.

He said that laboratory and solarization would facilitate students and further increase their interest in studies." He said"Promotion of education is among top priorities of provincial government adding that government is starting Matric and under matric classes for students on Saturday and Sunday."Kamran Bangash said"Education with an aim is the vision of Prime Minister, Imran Khan and following the vision KP Chief Minister is making incessant efforts for the emancipation of youths and making them self reliant."He said that corruption of previous rules has been known to public and PTI would sweep local bodies' election owing to performance, record development work and dedication of its leaders.