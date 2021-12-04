UrduPoint.com

Govt Working To Prepare Students To Meet Challenges Of Contemporary World: Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 20 minutes ago Sat 04th December 2021 | 07:23 PM

Govt working to prepare students to meet challenges of contemporary world: Minister

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Higher Education, Kamran Bangash Saturday said that government was working to prepare students enabling them to meet challenges of contemporary world besides transforming institutions of higher education into centers of research and innovations

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Higher Education, Kamran Bangash Saturday said that government was working to prepare students enabling them to meet challenges of contemporary world besides transforming institutions of higher education into centers of research and innovations.

He was addressing inauguration ceremony of laboratory and solar project in Government College of Commerce and Management Science Shabqaddar.The ceremony was also attended by CM's aide, Arif Ahmadzai, Director General Commerce and Management, Ehsan Ullah, Director Planning Commerce Education, Muhammad Daud and Principal of the college, Zahoor Ahmad.

Provincial minister said"Giving modern education to students and imparting them with new technologies is of supreme importance in current scenario of advancement.

He said that laboratory and solarization would facilitate students and further increase their interest in studies." He said"Promotion of education is among top priorities of provincial government adding that government is starting Matric and under matric classes for students on Saturday and Sunday."Kamran Bangash said"Education with an aim is the vision of Prime Minister, Imran Khan and following the vision KP Chief Minister is making incessant efforts for the emancipation of youths and making them self reliant."He said that corruption of previous rules has been known to public and PTI would sweep local bodies' election owing to performance, record development work and dedication of its leaders.

Related Topics

Election Imran Khan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Sunday Commerce Government Top

Recent Stories

Putin to Hold Videoconference With IFRC President ..

Putin to Hold Videoconference With IFRC President on Sunday - Kremlin

1 minute ago
 HCCI Sub-Committee expresses concern over health a ..

HCCI Sub-Committee expresses concern over health and sanitation issue

1 minute ago
 Minister for fixing Rs260 per Kg as tobacco purcha ..

Minister for fixing Rs260 per Kg as tobacco purchase rate

1 minute ago
 French right chooses Paris region chief to challen ..

French right chooses Paris region chief to challenge Macron

5 minutes ago
 Health Minister emphasizes on long term planning f ..

Health Minister emphasizes on long term planning for provision of basic amenitie ..

5 minutes ago
 Ehsas bazaar set up at Multan bus stand

Ehsas bazaar set up at Multan bus stand

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.