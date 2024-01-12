Govt Working To Promote Foreign Investment In Country: President
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 12, 2024 | 03:39 PM
Talking to a German delegation of food wholesaler METRO Group led by its Chief Executive Officer Dr Steffen Greubel in Islamabad today, he said Pakistan is a lucrative country for foreign investment.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 12th, 1024) President Dr. Arif Alvi has said the government is working to promote foreign investment in the country.
Talking to a German delegation of food wholesaler METRO Group led by its Chief Executive Officer Dr Steffen Greubel in Islamabad today, he said Pakistan is a lucrative country for foreign investment.
The delegation recognized that Pakistan is an attractive place for investment and tourism, expressing its interest to expand its business in the country.