Govt Working To Promote Foreign Investment In Country: President

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 12, 2024 | 03:39 PM

Govt working to promote foreign investment in country: President

Talking to a German delegation of food wholesaler METRO Group led by its Chief Executive Officer Dr Steffen Greubel in Islamabad today, he said Pakistan is a lucrative country for foreign investment.

The delegation recognized that Pakistan is an attractive place for investment and tourism, expressing its interest to expand its business in the country.

