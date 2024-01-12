Govt working to promote foreign investment in country: President

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 12th, 1024) President Dr. Arif Alvi has said the government is working to promote foreign investment in the country.

Talking to a German delegation of food wholesaler METRO Group led by its Chief Executive Officer Dr Steffen Greubel in Islamabad today, he said Pakistan is a lucrative country for foreign investment.

The delegation recognized that Pakistan is an attractive place for investment and tourism, expressing its interest to expand its business in the country.