Govt Working To Promote Small, Medium Enterprises: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 07, 2025 | 01:12 AM
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday said the government was working on a priority basis for promotion of small and medium enterprises
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday said the government was working on a priority basis for promotion of small and medium enterprises.
He was chairing the Steering Committee meeting of Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA).
On the direction of the prime minister, micro-enterprises had been made part of the SME sector and in this regard, a comprehensive policy was being formulated.
He directed that new skilled manpower should be hired from the market for SMEDA.
The prime minister said while adopting a transparent process, a workforce of international standard should be hired in SMEDA and their salaries should be according to the market rates. Professional labour training for the SME sector was very important, he added.
The prime minister noted that the role of SMEDA for the progress of rural economy was very crucial and a strategy should be formed for the grant of interest-free loans by SMEDA to the rural population including women.
He ordered that all professional training institutes at the federal level should be merged into one institution.
The meeting was briefed about the ongoing reforms in SMEDA.
It was told that on the instruction of the prime minister the representation of private sector was being increased in SMEDA board.
A strategy was being put in place to equip the workforce in SMEDA with new skills and modern technology.
A plan was being prepared to make the portfolio of SMEDA more effective and wide-ranging.
On the instruction of the prime minister, the Ministry of Commerce and SMEDA were working together to identify companies related to exports. A well planned performance management framework was being structured in SMEDA.
On the direction of the prime minister, SMEDA organized 28 seminars and training programmes in which 953 persons participated.
It was informed that a financial literacy programme was being started for the SME sector for which the induction of experts was completed.
An export assistance programme was being started to increase exports of the SME sector.
A legal framework was being prepared for sub-contracting of the SME sector for which the process of hiring would be started soon.
Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, Federal Minister for Industry and Production Rana Tanvir Hussain, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Haroon Akhtar, Chairman PM Youth Programme Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan and high level officials attended the meeting.
Members National Assembly Syeda Nousheen Iftikhar and Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha attended the meeting through video link.
Recent Stories
Magnitude 4.19 quake recorded 131 kilometers north of Egypt's Sharm El-Sheikh
Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque- Abu Dhabi welcomed over 6.5 million worshippers, visi ..
Emirates Red Crescent implementing Iftar Programme in Pakistan
Humaid bin Rashid directs dispatch of 410 tonnes of urgent humanitarian aid to G ..
European rocket aims for first commercial launch after delays
Neuer sidelined indefinitely with calf injury
Lahore’s Safari Zoo to be refurbished within 15 days
Police salute graves of 2 martyrs on their death anniversary
Gov't to continue efforts for welfare of lawyers: Minister for Law and Justice, ..
Shoaib Akhtar feels CPL will connect overseas Pakistanis with their roots
Driver booked for over speeding on M-11 Motorway near Kala Shah Kaku
Police nabbed 10 drug suppliers
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NEPRA announces cut in power tariff nationwide under monthly FCA16 minutes ago
-
BJP’s Hindutva agenda cannot change ground realities in IIOJK: APHC2 hours ago
-
SP Potohar holds khuli kachehri at Police Lines2 hours ago
-
CJCSC, services chiefs condole demise of Admiral (Retd) Iftikhar Ahmed Sirohey2 hours ago
-
Govt unveils Ramazan Relief package for low and middle income families2 hours ago
-
Police foils truck robbery2 hours ago
-
First printing museum to be inaugurated soon: Jam Ikram2 hours ago
-
Lahore’s Safari Zoo to be refurbished within 15 days21 minutes ago
-
Police salute graves of 2 martyrs on their death anniversary21 minutes ago
-
Gov't to continue efforts for welfare of lawyers: Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazeer ..12 minutes ago
-
Driver booked for over speeding on M-11 Motorway near Kala Shah Kaku12 minutes ago
-
Police nabbed 10 drug suppliers12 minutes ago