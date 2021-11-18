Govt working to provide affordable residential facilities to people: Minister

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labor, Shoukat Yousafzai Thursday said that government was incessantly working to provide affordable residential facilities to lower middle class following vision of Prime Minister, Imran Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labor, Shoukat Yousafzai Thursday said that government was incessantly working to provide affordable residential facilities to lower middle class following vision of Prime Minister, Imran Khan.

He was chairing a meeting that was convened to discuss provision of affordable residential facilities to people. The meeting was also attended by provincial housing minister, Dr. Amjad Ali and additional Chief Secretary, Shahab Ali Shah.

The meeting was told that most of the applicants that offered their properties for construction of affordable residential homes are from Mardan, Charsadda and Swat.

He said that NADRA verified list of 14751 applicants has been received.

On the occasion, Shoukat Yousafzai directed to start work on undisputed land situated in those districts that are near provincial metropolis and added that these projects should be completed at the earliest.

He said that if government land was not available in a district those living in these areas should be facilitated to get home in nearby districts.