Govt working to provide quality healthcare services: Yasmin

(@FahadShabbir)

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that the government is working to provide quality healthcare services to masses in the province as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that the government is working to provide quality healthcare services to masses in the province as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the Renal Transplantation Center and a new Labour Room at Jinnah Hospital here on Friday, she said that despite a lot of difficulties, the government was working to provide as much of facilities as possible. She said that after taking over the charge, the PTI government was under a debt of around Rs 100 billion and there were pending liabilities to the tune of Rs 32 billion.

She said the PTI had promised to develop 9 mega hospitals and with the grace of Allah, currently work at four hospitals was underway.

"The PC-1s of five Mother and Child Hospital have been approved," she added.

She said that the government was using taxpayers money judiciously and all incomplete projects of the previous government were also being completed.

"It is for the first time that 32,000 hirings of healthcare professionals have been made on merit," she said.

The minister said that Sehat Insaf Cards had been distributed among 5.2 million families in the 36 districts of the province. "Our doctors, nurses and paramedical staff have rendered exemplary services during the coronavirus pandemic," she said.

The minister thanked the "Friends of Jinnah Hospital" for the opening of Renal Transplantation Center.

Principal Allama Iqbal Medical College Professor Arif Tajammul thanked the Health Minister and said that she had always provided exceptional services for patients. He said Dr Yasmin Rashid encouraged her juniors and played mentoring role very well.

Later, the Health Minister visited Dialysis Center and Labour room and inquired from patients about the quality of services. Medical Superintendent Jinnah Hospital Dr Yahya Sultan, representative of Shiekh Ejaz Trust and a large number of doctors were present.