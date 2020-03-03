UrduPoint.com
Govt Working To Reduce Inflation: Nadeem Afzal Chan

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 10:40 PM

Spokesperson of the Prime Minister Nadeem Afzal Chan on Tuesday said the government was working to reduce inflation and people would soon listen good news in that regard

Talking to ptv, he said a detailed discussion was held about electricity tariff and its production and consumption during the today's Federal cabinet meeting.

He said the country was about to bankrupt when the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf came in to power and it inherited fragile economy as well.

He said leader of the opposition Shehbaz Sharif was not ill so he should return to the country but he had adopted self-exile, adding that the government and opposition both were equal responsible for running the parliamentary affairs smoothly.

Nadeem Afzal Chan said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was granted permission to go abroad on medical ground but he did not get admitted in any hospital there.

He said in London PML-N members had made the absconder house and they were enjoying their lives there.

Replying to a question, he said National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was an independent institution and it was working without any political interference, adding that opposition was claiming that it was victimizing but not ready for supporting the government to bring reforms in NAB laws.

He said it was wrong perception that the accountability was held just against the opposition but the government ministers including Aleem Khan and Sibtain Khan were also facing the inquiries.

