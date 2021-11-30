Govt working to reduce inflation: Usman Dar

UrduPoint.com

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar on Tuesday said the government was making all out efforts to reduce inflation

Talking to a private news channel, he said inflation had become a global challenge due to COVID-19 because it had fluctuated big economic powers of the world.

He said edible items and other things were still available at cheap prices in the country as compared to other countries, adding the government was working to provide relief to common people at maximum level.

The SAPM said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was habitual to use illegal tactics during the elections and they were using audio and videos for winning the bye election in the constituency of NA 133 Lahore.

Usman Dar said the people of the country were well aware about the corruption of previous governments of PML-N and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) as both the political parties had looted the national wealth mercilessly during their tenures.

The opposition was not ready to support the government over the matter of electronic voting machine as they knew that modern technology would stop all the doors of rigging during the elections so that was why they were fearing from Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

He said the incumbent government was utilising all out sincere efforts to make the country as developed and prosperous and the people had full confidence in the honest and courageous leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said the prime minister was only political figure in the country who had full capabilities to uplift the country.

