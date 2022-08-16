UrduPoint.com

Govt Working To Reduce Power Tariff, Boost Economy: Khurram

Muhammad Irfan Published August 16, 2022 | 12:29 AM

Federal Minister for Energy, Engineer Khurram Dastagir Khan on Monday said that Pakistan Muslim League-N, government was making efforts to reduce power tariff and boost economy

The steps were being taken to reduce electricity prices in next two months adding Stock Exchange was showing better results, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Commenting on the politics of Imran Khan, he said, the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), leadership was busy in politics of agitation.

He urged Imran Khan to provide evidence of money received through foreign funding.

In reply to a question, he said, Imran Khan could only hold a single seat after contesting elections on nine seats, adding Imran Khan had no confidence in his party's candidates.

