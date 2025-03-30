Open Menu

Govt Working To Reduce Power Tariff: Rana

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 30, 2025 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) Advisor to Prime Minister Rana Sanaullah on Sunday said that the incumbent government was making efforts to reduce

power tariff and provide maximum relief to common man. Steps have also been taken to improve economy of this country,

he said while talking to a private television channel.

There is also need to make collective efforts to steer the country out of present challenges, he added.

In reply to a question about canals issue, he said there has been discussion with Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

He further said that prime minister has stressed the need for resolving the matter of canals through negotiations.

He also urged the Pakistan Peoples Party leader to restrict the people of Sindh to criticize the Center over canals issue.

We should work together to steer the country out of present challenges including terrorism, he added.

