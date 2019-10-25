Govt. working to resolve issues of tribal people: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan

(@imziishan)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan Friday directed authorities to provide compensation amount to trader affected by militancy in North Waziristan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan Friday directed authorities to provide compensation amount to trader affected by militancy in North Waziristan.

He was talking to a representative delegation of traders who called on him at Chief Minister House.

He said that government is not oblivious of the problems of tribal people and efforts are underway to address their problems.

He also directed provision of compensation to traders of Miran Shah adding that 3706 traders would be given compensation. He said resolving problems of tribesmen and bring their areas in mainstream of development is among topmost priorities of the government.