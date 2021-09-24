UrduPoint.com

Govt Working To Revolutionize Industry To Uplift Country: President Dr Arif Alvi

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 18 hours ago Fri 24th September 2021 | 03:46 PM

Govt working to revolutionize industry to uplift country: President Dr Arif Alvi

President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday said the government was ensuring 'ease of doing business' for attracting maximum foreign investment as revolutionizing the industrial sector was vital for the uplift of the country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday said the government was ensuring 'ease of doing business' for attracting maximum foreign investment as revolutionizing the industrial sector was vital for the uplift of the country.

He was addressing after inaugurating 'Challange Textile Park' a project launched by the Chinese with an investment of about $150 million, at Challenge Textile here.

He said such initiatives like Challenge Textile Park would help in attracting further investment as it was needed to continuously learn for exploring new ways of bringing foreign investment.

Special economic zones were being established, he said. The world was changing and no one can economically isolate a country, he added.

The President said Pakistan China relationships were of paramount importance for bringing development and prosperity in the region. "We invite Chinese to come here, invest and spread a message across the world about available business opportunities in Pakistan", Alvi maintained.

He said it was needed to focus on fast and prompt communication to resolve the issues of businessmen and Prime Minister Imran Khan led government was working effectively to build more and more special economic zones for creating new employment opportunities and promote industrial sector.

Pakistan as a brand, he said was emerging strongly and the government had achieved significant success in the macro finance sector, agriculture sector and overcoming Covid 19 pandemic.

The President said that the world may not be completely free of Covid 19 virus due to its changing variants but efforts could be made to produce enough vaccines for developing immunity among people against virus.

Punjab Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal, prominent businessman Qamar Khan Bobi, Chinese Consul General and a large number of business representatives from China were also present.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister World Business China Immunity Agriculture May Commerce Textile National University From Government Million Employment Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 September 202 ..

4 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th September 2021

1 hour ago
 Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits Nort ..

Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits North, South America to enhance st ..

8 hours ago
 Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cy ..

Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cycliste Internationale for next ..

9 hours ago
 US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to ..

US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to Humanitarian Activities - Tre ..

9 hours ago
 Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Is ..

Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Islamabad Int'l airport

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.