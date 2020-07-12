Govt working to set up Kohsar university in Murree: MNA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2020 ) :The Government was working on a project to establish Kohsar university in Murree area to facilitate the students of this beautiful part of the region. Talking to a private tv channel, Member National Assembly (MNA) Saddaqat Ali Abbassi said a piece of 400 canal land had been acquired to set up Kohsar university in this area.

Sadaqat Abbassi further stated that problem of gas & water being faced by the people of Murree would also be resolved within two year period. The provision of gas & clean drinking water to the residents of Murree & adjoining areas was the priority of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government.

About parking and dilapidated condition of link road issues, he said a plan had been prepared to address parking issue while repairing of link roads would be initiated soon after improving the current situation emerged due to coronavirus.

By laws, he said had been prepared in consultation with concerned department and the stakeholders to remove parking trouble for motorists and tourists traveling to this part of the region.

To a question about less facilities in Kotli Sattian, he said all out efforts were being made to provide required facilities of life to Kotli Sattian so that domestic and foriegn tourist could also enjoy the tourist resorts there.