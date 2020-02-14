Govt working to set up National Youth Foundation: Usman Dar

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs has said that the government was working to materialize the idea of setting up the National Youth Foundation in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ):Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs has said that the government was working to materialize the idea of setting up the National Youth Foundation in the country.

The youth foundation would play key role in development of the youth, said Usman Dar during a meeting with Ms. Indhira Santos, Global Lead Labor & Skills, World Bank who called on him at the Prime Minister's office on Friday.

During the meeting, he said that about 68 per cent of population of the country comprised of youth whose development was among the top priorities of the government.

"We have a very clear line of action for positive and productive engagements of our youth. Our government is giving youth concessionary loans of Rs. 100 billion in the first phase along with Rs. 30 billion earmarked for skills development of youth", he said.

Usman said that he would welcome the technical support and knowledge sharing from the World Bank in view to improve youth-related initiatives of the government.

"I am looking forward to concrete outcomes and suggestions of our meeting regarding youth empowerment in Pakistan', added the special assistant.

He said it was the best time to invest in Pakistan for optimum results as the country owned the highest ever number of youth population.

Ms. Indhira Santos shared her views on improving the quality of jobs in informal sector in Pakistan.

She said the World Bank had the requisite technical assistance to be provided to PM Kamyab Jawan Programme. "The technical support may also lead to financial assistance, in future", she added.

It was agreed during the meeting to further deliberate on modalities and areas for mutual cooperation between the World Bank and Prime Minister Kamyab Jawan Programme.