Govt working to uplift poor community

The National Assembly was told on Friday that reduction of 18 billion rupees has been made in trust deficit of Pakistan International Airline (PIA) in the last years

The NA session was held under the chair of Speaker Asad Qaisar on Friday.

The session was further informed that the government has fixed seven billion rupees to control potential threat of insects in the country as well as initiated public welfare projects under Ehsaas Program to support poor sector the society.The session was also informed that interest-free loans will be give for the construction of houses on four marla plots.

During the question hour session, PPP leader Nafisa Shah asked what the government has problem with name of Benazir Bhutto. PTI state minister Ali Muhammad Khan responded no change will be made in the name of BISP, adding that the PTI government has increased its funds.He said Ehsaas program is a separate project initiated by the PTI government to initiate more public welfare projects.

Responding to Mehreen Razzaq question, Parliamentary Secretary said various good initiatives were taken by the previous government to improve educational structure in the country.He said politics should not be on the basis of educational development projects, adding that the ruling government has also taken various steps to improve educational standard in the country.

Responding to Murtaza Javed Abbasi, Ali Muhammad Khan said the RIT to information act was approved during the PML-N government but commissions could not be established to implement the law within given time period.

He said the PTI government has given approval for the formation of commission, adding that approval for staff hiring will soon be given. He added the current commission has resolved 100 applications so far.Responding to another question, Ali Khan said the government with the support of Korean government will establish two IT parks in Pakistan.

The parks would be established in Islamabad and Karachi. Khan said that the government was taking measures to bring IT experts in Pakistan from across the world.Responding to Agha Rafiq, the state minister said the PPP government inducted 13 unelected representatives as advisors during its tenure and PML-N 14 unelected representatives.On member NA Rubina question, the state minister said the government has started buses in 75 Federal capital schools and trying to run them within its limited resources.

He said the former government has provided 200 buses to Islamabad schools.