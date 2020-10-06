Govt working with provincial stakeholders to control malnutrition: Sania Nishtar

ISLAMABAD, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection (PASSD) Dr. Sania Nishtar Tuesday assured Federal government's commitment to work with its provincial stakeholders to control malnutrition and stunting in children.

Talking in a current affairs programme aired on Radio Pakistan, she said the federal government has decided to work with the provincial stockholders to address the very serious challenge of stunting in children.

She said that the government under visionary leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan is fully committed to combat the issue of malnutrition in Pakistan.

She said the federal government would play role of a facilitator along with the provincial governments to deal with the challenge of malnutrition.

Sania said first meeting of Pakistan National Nutrition Coordination Council (PNNCC) was held the other day with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair.

There were eight other ministers of the cabinet as council members, she said, adding, the foremost objective and vision of the Prime Minister is to work for the wellbeing of the common people of Pakistan.

She assured that with proactive and continuous support and participation of provincial partners and complementing efforts they can succeed in bringing about a positive change in the current state of affairs concerning nutrition and stunting.

Sania Nishtar stressed the need for a comprehensive approach to address the issue of malnutrition and also through raising awareness among the people.