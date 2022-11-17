UrduPoint.com

Govt Works On Strategy To Mitigate Impacts Of Future Disasters: Ahsan

, ,  

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 17, 2022 | 12:55 PM

Govt works on strategy to mitigate impacts of future disasters: Ahsan  

The Federal Minister for Planning and Development has made this statement while while talking to his Egyptian counterpart Hala El-Said on the sidelines of COP27 in Sharm El-Sheikh.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 17th, 2022 Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal says government is working on resilient recovery, rehabilitation and reconstruction strategy to build better adaptability for mitigating impacts of future disasters.

He stated this while talking to his Egyptian counterpart Hala El-Said on the sidelines of COP27 in Sharm El-Sheikh.

He said that the most vulnerable segment of society are the worst affected by the recent floods in Pakistan.

Both the ministers discussed problems being faced by the developing world and agreed to share expertise in resolving such problems while benefiting from each other’s experiences.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Ahsan Iqbal Hala From Government Share

Recent Stories

PITB developed Job Center Portal will facilitate y ..

PITB developed Job Center Portal will facilitate youth in finding employment: PI ..

4 minutes ago
 US values its longstanding cooperation with Pakist ..

US values its longstanding cooperation with Pakistan: State Department

1 hour ago
 President vows to completely wipe out menace of te ..

President vows to completely wipe out menace of terrorism

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 November 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 17th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 17th November 2022

4 hours ago
 US House Passes Bill to Ban Enforcement of Nondisc ..

US House Passes Bill to Ban Enforcement of Nondisclosure Deals in Sexual Assault ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.