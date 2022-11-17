Govt works on strategy to mitigate impacts of future disasters: Ahsan  

, ,

The Federal Minister for Planning and Development has made this statement while while talking to his Egyptian counterpart Hala El-Said on the sidelines of COP27 in Sharm El-Sheikh.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 17th, 2022 Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal says government is working on resilient recovery, rehabilitation and reconstruction strategy to build better adaptability for mitigating impacts of future disasters.

He said that the most vulnerable segment of society are the worst affected by the recent floods in Pakistan.

Both the ministers discussed problems being faced by the developing world and agreed to share expertise in resolving such problems while benefiting from each other’s experiences.