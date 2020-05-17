Govt would be completed its constitutional tenure: Sheikh Rashid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2020 ) :Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Sunday rejected the tall claims of opposition parties and said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government would complete its constitutional tenure.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the Prime minister had called a meeting on Monday and he would be decided about starting train operation in the country.

The minister said all standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) would be adopted during the train operation, adding if the prime minister would allow to run the trains than operation would be started from Wednesday for all over the country.

He said only one train was operating from Balochistan and we had decided for SOPs in the meeting of National Command and Control for the railways.

Replying to a question, he said the ministry had not such resources to pay salaries of railways employees if train operation was not started soon.

He said if flight and transport services were restored so why train operation could not be started to facilitatecommon people.

He assured that every precautionary measures would be exercised during train operation.