Govt. would facilitate opposition for July 25 strike: Info Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :Provincial Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf workers believed in democratic system and provincial government would not create any hurdle for the combined opposition parties in holding the scheduled strike rally against the government on July 25.

He expressed these views while talking to media men here at his office. He assured that the government would provide every assistance and cooperation to the leaders of the opposition parties for smooth conduct of the anti government rally.

Corruption and artificial price-hike would be eliminated besides stabilizing the country's economy, he said.

The KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has given free hand to the opposition parties for holding a public gathering against the government, he said adding the government faced no problem from the July 25 rally.

He said the people faced 35 years of loot and plunder and now when economy was picking up and Prime Minister Imran Khan was on an official visit of the United States, the opposition parties had announced a strike.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is the first leader who effectively projected the cause of the country especially the Kashmir cause at the global level. He said the members of the trump administration lauded Pakistan's efforts during the war against terror.

He said Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari would not be set free until every penny was recovered from them. He said Pakistan was now on path of development and such strike by the opposition parties would not affect the pace of uplift in the country.

He said the basic issues of the region including Kashmir conflict and peace in Afghanistan were now in the process of settlement, which would usher in a new era of development and prosperity. The government had eliminated corruption and money laundering from the country that encouraged the foreign investors to invest their assets in Pakistan.

He said that elements which were involved in befooling the general public by holding strike and protest dharna have been rejected by the masses and no one would support them.

He said that opposition had no issue to trumpet against the government and making hue and cry only in tv talk shows against the Bus Rapid Transit and billion Tree Tsunami Projects. They had failed to point out a single penny corruption in both those mega projects.

He said the convicts were never provided any relief while in jails. He said Maryam and Bilawal were engaged in efforts to save their detained fathers but Imran Khan would not let any of them go scot-free.