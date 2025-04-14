Open Menu

Govt Would Help Rehabilitation Of Fire Affected Traders Of Hazro: Jahangir Khanzada

Umer Jamshaid Published April 14, 2025 | 11:30 PM

Govt would help rehabilitation of fire affected traders of Hazro: Jahangir Khanzada

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Member district monitoring committee and former provincial Minister Jahangir Khanzada on Monday has assured that government would utilize its all out resources for compensation and rehabilitation of traders whose shops were gutted due to fire in Hazro.

Over two dozen shops were gutted and merchandise worth millions of rupees were turned into ashes as fire broke out due to a short circuit in the city main cosmetics shopping hub of Meena Bazaar on Friday. Well-known journalist Nisar Ali Khan, PML Hazro chapter president Malik Ansar Ahmed, Vice Chairman UC Nazakat Hussain and office bearers of trader association were also present on this occasion.

“We will not leave alone the trader community whose business was affected due to fire and would play our role for their rehabilitation”, he said while talking to affected shopkeepers during his visit to the Meena bazaar on Monday. He said that all out resources would be utilized so that traders would be able to re-establish their business.

Recent Stories

Elite group of professional, amateur anglers to co ..

Elite group of professional, amateur anglers to compete in Yas Grand Kingfish Ch ..

1 minute ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minist ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Republic of North Macedo ..

47 minutes ago
 Zayed bin Hamad honours French rider Kevin Staut a ..

Zayed bin Hamad honours French rider Kevin Staut as winner of 14th UAE President ..

1 hour ago
 Real estate leaders discuss opportunities in shapi ..

Real estate leaders discuss opportunities in shaping future of urban infrastruct ..

2 hours ago
 UAE President and Prime Minister of North Macedoni ..

UAE President and Prime Minister of North Macedonia discuss bilateral cooperatio ..

2 hours ago
 UAE Cabinet, chaired by Mohammed bin Rashid, appro ..

UAE Cabinet, chaired by Mohammed bin Rashid, approves launch of first integrated ..

2 hours ago
Portugese Deus brothers win FIP Silver Damac Dubai

Portugese Deus brothers win FIP Silver Damac Dubai

2 hours ago
 Dubai International Airport’s global lead reflec ..

Dubai International Airport’s global lead reflects emirate’s status: CEO of ..

3 hours ago
 UAE to host summit on role of DNFBPs sector on com ..

UAE to host summit on role of DNFBPs sector on combating financial crimes

3 hours ago
 GCC countries strategic hub for global investment, ..

GCC countries strategic hub for global investment, trade integration: Nahyan bin ..

3 hours ago
 ‘Make It In The Emirates 2025’ milestone for n ..

‘Make It In The Emirates 2025’ milestone for national industry: CEO of ADNEC

3 hours ago

ADGM’s FSRA imposes fines of $8.85 million on ‘HAYVN’ Group

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan