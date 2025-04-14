Govt would help rehabilitation of fire affected traders of Hazro: Jahangir Khanzada

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Member district monitoring committee and former provincial Minister Jahangir Khanzada on Monday has assured that government would utilize its all out resources for compensation and rehabilitation of traders whose shops were gutted due to fire in Hazro.

Over two dozen shops were gutted and merchandise worth millions of rupees were turned into ashes as fire broke out due to a short circuit in the city main cosmetics shopping hub of Meena Bazaar on Friday. Well-known journalist Nisar Ali Khan, PML Hazro chapter president Malik Ansar Ahmed, Vice Chairman UC Nazakat Hussain and office bearers of trader association were also present on this occasion.

“We will not leave alone the trader community whose business was affected due to fire and would play our role for their rehabilitation”, he said while talking to affected shopkeepers during his visit to the Meena bazaar on Monday. He said that all out resources would be utilized so that traders would be able to re-establish their business.