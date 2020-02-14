Govt would not be allowed to file case against JUI-F chief under Article 6

(@FahadShabbir)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 14th February, 2020) Senator Muhammad Usman Khan Kakar on Friday said Maulana Fazlur Rehman is an important political leader of Pakistan and the government leaders' dream of filing a case against him under Article 6 will not be allowed to fulfill.He condemned ministers' statements against JUI-F chief, adding that there should not be the law of forest but equity in justice for all.

He said the JUI-F chief's fault is that he was putting efforts to call convention to maintain supremacy of law.He also criticized freedom of expression in Tribal Areas, adding that the law allows peaceful meeting and rallies to every person.

He said the PTI government is doing all these pressing measures to get control over social media.He made it clear that curb on media will not be allowed. Senator Kakar further said Pakistan has its own law and the law doesn't allow media curb of China and KSA styles.He said this while speaking Senate session on Friday.Senator Mohsin Aziz deplored that those who supported JUI-F Chief for adopting the path of protest, instead of backing him pulled the stair while he was on container.

He said the PTI government neither stopped the protestors nor asked to end protest.Senator Mushahidullah Khan said that the IMF has handed over an investigative report regarding people behind sugar crisis, raising question why still the government is reluctant to take actions against the culprits.He said the government never avoid public the investigation report it the culprit was not part of the PTI.Senator Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidari said the Prime Minister said action against JUI-F chief should be taken under Article 6.

If the Prime Minister says this then what's the hurdle why he shouldn't take action.He said how he [prime minister] serves this country by using such language. He said they will understand the complications once they arrest Maulana Fazlur Rehman.Senator Mir Kabir Muhammad said the Prime Minister statement that the government will return borrowed loans by selling rekodiq gold is a condemnable statement.

He said the government would not be allowed to do unjust with the people of Baluchistan.