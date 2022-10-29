UrduPoint.com

Govt Would Not Succumb To PTI's Pressure For Holding Snap Elections: Muhammad Zubair

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 29, 2022 | 03:40 PM

Govt would not succumb to PTI's pressure for holding snap elections: Muhammad Zubair

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Muhammad Zubair on Saturday said that the Federal government would not succumb to any pressure, especially related to holding early elections, of the long march staged by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan.

Talking to a private news channel, the senator said that the coalition government would decide itself the best time for holding general elections.

He also held the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would complete its constitutional tenure.

"Nobody would be allowed to create instability in the country, he said, adding, the long march was neither good for the country nor in Pakistan's interest.

Replying a question, he said that "Imran can not hide his reality by taking his political ambitions to the streets as his lies stand exposed.""No group will be allowed to make the state hostage as their nefarious designs will be dealt with an iron hand", he warned.

