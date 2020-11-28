Govt would overcome COVID-19 with public support: Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the government would overcome the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic as well with the peoples' support

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the government would overcome the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic as well with the peoples' support.

The Chief Minister said that rulers of previous regimes ignored the health sector as the same had never been in their priorities.

The opposition was merely giving meaningless and absurd statements for point-scoring, he said adding that issuing statements cannot serve ailing humanity but by standing beside the people in their time of trial and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was standing with the people in their difficult time.

Usman Buzdar said that the government was taking measures to control the coronavirus pandemic on the other hand Pakistan Democratic Movement, by holding public meetings, was putting the lives of the people in danger.

He said that every step taken by the government was aimed to protect the lives of the people. Those who were doing negative politics should regain their senses.

The government would strictly implement coronavirus Standard OperatingProcedures (SOPs) and legal action would be taken in the case of violation,Usman Buzdar warned.