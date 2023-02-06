UrduPoint.com

Govt Would Resolve Economic Crises: Advisor To The Prime Minister On Kashmir Affairs And Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 06, 2023 | 11:32 PM

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira said on Monday that government would successfully deal with political and economic crises to put the country on the right direction

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :Advisor to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira said on Monday that government would successfully deal with political and economic crises to put the country on the right direction.

Talking to a private news channel, Pakistan Peoples Party senior leader said that the government had succeeded to thwart Imran's sit-ins and rallies in the past and would also manage to deal with his new political movement of 'Jail Bharo Tehreek'.

"Imran Khan believed in politics of hate and confrontation and denied to participate in All Parties' Conference (APC) opposed to the democratic norms," he added.

Answering a question regarding Pakistan Peoples Party participation in by-polls on National Assembly's vacant seats, the advisor said that the decision would be taken in a party meeting with the consultation of senior leadership.

In his personal view, he stated that elections of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies should be held within the timeline given in the constitution.

