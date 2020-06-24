UrduPoint.com
Govt Yet To Decide About Schools Reopening: Shafqat

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 12:37 AM

Govt yet to decide about schools reopening: Shafqat

Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood Tuesday said the government had not decided yet to reopen the educational institutions and they would remain closed till July 15

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for education Shafqat Mehmood Tuesday said the government had not decided yet to reopen the educational institutions and they would remain closed till July 15.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the federal government would decide the matter after consultation with all the provinces.

The minister said according to Gallup survey, 70 per cent parents were in favour to open the schools.

Replying to a question, he said difference of opinion was the part of democratic system and difference of opinion in between the political parties was a routine matter.

He said as per the Gallup survey, the government was handling COVID-19 in proper manner, adding complete lockdown was not the only solution to combat coronavirus but it could help control its spreading at the large scale.

He said the Sindh government had observed lockdown in the province but it was the most affected province from the coronavirus pandemic.

Shafqat Mehmood said the government would address reservations of its allied political parties and Balochistan National Party-Mengal was in contact with the government and hoped that it would rejoin the government.

To another query, he said the government was working on local government elections and they would be held soon.

