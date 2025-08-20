Govt’s 10th ‘Hukumat Nahin Khidmat’ Camp Set Up In Muzaffargarh
Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) On the directions of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Usman Tahir Jappa, the 10th 'Hukumat Nahin Khidmat' camp was organised at Government Boys High school, Union Council Khanpur Shumali, where counters of all government departments including NADRA, WAPDA, Revenue, Health, education, Livestock, and Social Welfare were set up to facilitate citizens.
DC Usman Tahir Jappa, accompanied by Assistant Commissioner Khizar Zahoor, visited the camp and inspected the facilities being provided by district departments for the redressal of public grievances and provision of basic services. He personally listened to the issues of applicants and directed concerned departments for their immediate resolution.
The DC said that problems of citizens visiting the camp would be resolved on priority without any discrimination.
He added that under the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, all government services were being delivered successfully at people’s doorsteps, benefiting thousands of citizens. He further stated that government officers were present in different union councils of the district three days a week, and he himself was monitoring the process.
The DC reiterated that the initiative would continue and such camps would be established in every union council of the district. He also inspected the Rescue 1122 counter, where volunteers were imparting training in first aid.
Earlier, the DC received a detailed briefing on ongoing development projects, allocated funds, expenditures so far, and the budget issued for the current fiscal year. Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance & Planning) Anam Hafeez briefed the DC in this regard.
