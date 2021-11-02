UrduPoint.com

Tue 02nd November 2021 | 08:37 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :A delegation of the leaders of government's allied parties called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Tuesday and expressed their full confidence in his leadership and policies.

During the meeting matters relating to overall political and economic situation in the country were discussed.

Member National Assembly (MNA) Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and Minister for Information Technology Amin-ul-Haq represented the Muttahida Quami Movement (MQM).

Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) was represented by MNA Ghaus Bakhsh Mehr and Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Dr. Fehmida Mirza.

Minister for Housing Tariq Bashir Cheema and Minister for Water Resources Moonis Elahi represented Pakistan Muslim League Quaid-e-Azam (PML-Q).

Baluchistan Awami Party (BAP) was represented by MNA Khalid Magsi, Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal and Chief Minister Baluchistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad represented Awami Muslim League Pakistan (AMLP).

Special Assistant to PM Shahzain Bugti represented Jamhoori Watan Party (JWP).

The government side was represented by Minister for Defence Pervaiz Khattaq, Minister for Planning Asad Umar, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain and Special Assistant to PM Malik Muhammad Amir Dogar.

