UrduPoint.com

Govt's Austerity Drive Gets Boost As Communications Minister Returns Car

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 24, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Govt's austerity drive gets boost as Communications Minister returns car

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Communications Asad Mehmood has returned the bomb-proof vehicle that he received from the Cabinet Division to comply with the government's austerity campaign.

According to a statement issued here on Friday, Mehmood's decision to forego the authorized 1800 cc car, is part of the government's cost-cutting measures aimed at reducing unnecessary expenses and saving taxpayers' money.

The minister has opted to use his personal vehicle instead of the government issued car.

The minister has reiterated his commitment to the government's austerity campaign, saying that every effort would be made to reduce expenses and promote efficiency.

Related Topics

Vehicle Car Money From Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

realme Expand R&D Resources to Power its World-lea ..

Realme Expand R&D Resources to Power its World-leading Fast Charging Technology

49 minutes ago
 EDGE partnered with UK-based &#039;Evolution XR&#0 ..

EDGE partnered with UK-based &#039;Evolution XR&#039; to develop immersive VR tr ..

1 hour ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits IDEX and NAVDE ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits IDEX and NAVDEX 2023

1 hour ago
 Reveal Your Inner Photographer with the vivo V25 5 ..

Reveal Your Inner Photographer with the vivo V25 5G and vivo V25e

2 hours ago
 SC full court should hear suo motu notice on delay ..

SC full court should hear suo motu notice on delay in elections in Punjab, KPK: ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, Uzbekistan agree to enhance ties in dive ..

Pakistan, Uzbekistan agree to enhance ties in diverse fields

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.