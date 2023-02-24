(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Communications Asad Mehmood has returned the bomb-proof vehicle that he received from the Cabinet Division to comply with the government's austerity campaign.

According to a statement issued here on Friday, Mehmood's decision to forego the authorized 1800 cc car, is part of the government's cost-cutting measures aimed at reducing unnecessary expenses and saving taxpayers' money.

The minister has opted to use his personal vehicle instead of the government issued car.

The minister has reiterated his commitment to the government's austerity campaign, saying that every effort would be made to reduce expenses and promote efficiency.