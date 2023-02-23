UrduPoint.com

Govt’s Austerity Drive Will Have Far Reaching Impact: PM

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 23, 2023 | 08:02 PM

Govt’s austerity drive will have far reaching impact: PM

Shehbaz Sharif also directed to constitute a monitoring committee to ensure implementation on the decisions taken with regard to the austerity drive.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 23rd, 2023) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says that decisions taken regarding his austerity drive will have far reaching impact and any delay in their implementation will not be tolerated.

Chairing an important meeting regarding the implementation of government's policy of austerity and simplicity in Islamabad today, he said people have widely appreciated the drive.

Shehbaz Sharif also directed to constitute a monitoring committee to ensure implementation on the decisions taken with regard to the austerity drive. The committee should have representation of all the coalition parties.

The Prime Minister said that the committee should meet twice in a week.

