UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt's Austerity Measures To Reduce Economic Crisis: Senator Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Faisal Javed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 04:13 PM

Govt's austerity measures to reduce economic crisis: Senator Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Faisal Javed

Senator Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Faisal Javed on Wednesday said that the austerity measures taken by the government had proved the loyalty of the Khan-led government with masses and the country too

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ) :Senator Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Faisal Javed on Wednesday said that the austerity measures taken by the government had proved the loyalty of the Khan-led government with masses and the country too.

While talking during a current affair program of Radio Pakistan he said the country was passing through worst economic crisis and these austerity measures would help steer the country out of prevailing challenges.

Responding to a question he said none of the previous governments had even thought about the people and never reduced their expenses adding part of efforts to solve economic woes, the government has initiated various austerity measures in the recent past", he added.

"PM Imran Khan initiated the policy of reducing expenses from himself. All expenses at Bani Gala are being paid from PM's own pocket. PM Imran Khan reduced PM office budget to 40%. Our security forces voluntarily decided to cut the defense budget for the next fiscal year amid an austerity drive launched by the government", he added.

He further said previous regimes spent a huge amount for his foreign tours and paid almost rupees 10 billion as tips and gifts and the amount was paid from the taxes of the nation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Budget Bani Tours All From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Taofifenua replaces Willemse as France World Cup b ..

2 minutes ago

Merkel suffers new shaking spell, third in a month ..

2 minutes ago

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) ships movement, cargo han ..

2 minutes ago

EmiratesGBC leaders elected to key global position ..

16 minutes ago

France says to halt homeopathy pay-outs from 2021

10 minutes ago

Ending corruption key to poverty alleviation: Pres ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.