ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister and former deputy speaker National Assembly Faisal Karim Kundi on Thursday expressed hope that the government's austerity plan will steer the country out of the current economic crisis soon.

The economic challenges facing the country at present were mainly due to the poor economic performance and corrupt practices by the previous government, he said while talking on a private news channel.

He said "big and bold decisions" were the need of the hour to stabilise the country's economy.

Replying to a question, he said that Pakistan People's Party did not believe in political victimization of any political leader as PPP itself faced victimization and rendered sacrifices for democracy which will always be remembered.

He said that the inefficiency of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leadership was being exposed with each passing day, adding, PTI's so-called marches had failed badly and now its 'jail bharo tehreek' will fail as well.

He further mentioned that Imran Khan's government had adopted flawed foreign, domestic and economic policies due to which the country stood isolated, adding, PTI leaders were painting a rosy picture in the last four year's public gatherings, but the situation on the ground was vice versa.

He said the elections will be held on time and the coalition government will complete its term.