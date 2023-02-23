UrduPoint.com

Govt's 'austerity Plan' Will Steer Country Out Of Economic Crisis Soon : Karim Kundi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 23, 2023 | 12:20 PM

Govt's 'austerity plan' will steer country out of economic crisis soon : Karim Kundi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister and former deputy speaker National Assembly Faisal Karim Kundi on Thursday expressed hope that the government's austerity plan will steer the country out of the current economic crisis soon.

The economic challenges facing the country at present were mainly due to the poor economic performance and corrupt practices by the previous government, he said while talking on a private news channel.

He said "big and bold decisions" were the need of the hour to stabilise the country's economy.

Replying to a question, he said that Pakistan People's Party did not believe in political victimization of any political leader as PPP itself faced victimization and rendered sacrifices for democracy which will always be remembered.

He said that the inefficiency of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leadership was being exposed with each passing day, adding, PTI's so-called marches had failed badly and now its 'jail bharo tehreek' will fail as well.

He further mentioned that Imran Khan's government had adopted flawed foreign, domestic and economic policies due to which the country stood isolated, adding, PTI leaders were painting a rosy picture in the last four year's public gatherings, but the situation on the ground was vice versa.

He said the elections will be held on time and the coalition government will complete its term.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Poor Democracy Jail Faisal Karim Kundi Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

ADNOC Gas announces offer price range and opening ..

ADNOC Gas announces offer price range and opening of subscription period for IPO

50 minutes ago
 Zayed Higher Organisation celebrates Kuwait&#039;s ..

Zayed Higher Organisation celebrates Kuwait&#039;s 62nd National Day

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Sultan of Brunei on Natio ..

UAE leaders congratulate Sultan of Brunei on National Day

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Guyana on Re ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Guyana on Republic Day

2 hours ago
 Nation completely rejects PTI’s `Jail Bharo move ..

Nation completely rejects PTI’s `Jail Bharo movement’: Sanaullah

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 February 2023

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.