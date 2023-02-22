UrduPoint.com

Govt's Bill And Two Reports Presented In National Assembly

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 22, 2023 | 07:04 PM

Govt's bill and two reports presented in National Assembly

The National Assembly on Wednesday witnessed presentation of a government bill and two reports of standing committees on legislative proposals

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :The National Assembly on Wednesday witnessed presentation of a government bill and two reports of standing committees on legislative proposals.

Chairman Standing Committee on Interior Ahmad Hussain Deharr presented the report of the Committee on the Islamabad Capital Territory Forensic Science Agency Bill, 2022. The bill aims to establish the Forensic Science Agency in the Islamabad Capital Territory for forensic examination of documents, materials, equipment and impressions of other objects.

Another report of the Standing Committee on the Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development on the Emigration (Amendment) Bill, 2023 was presented.

The report was tabled by Chairman Standing Committee Sheikh Fayyaz Uddin.

Parliamentary Secretary for Federal education, Professional Training Division Ms. Zeb Jaffar introduced the Code of Civil Procedure (Amendment) Bill, 2023 which was referred to the relevant committee for further consideration.

